CBSE declares Class 12 board exam results

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 30th July 2021 3:31 pm IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results for class 12 board examinations.

Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE in a tweet today advised the students to keep their roll number handy for quick reference.

It also said that students can use the Roll Number Finder facility on
http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx for easier access to their results.

“Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference. Use the Roll Number Finder facility on

http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker,” said CBSE in a tweet.

