2 Apr 2020, Thu
CBSE to promote all class 1-8 students

The coronavirus pandemic in the country has brought everything to a standstill.

Posted by Safoora Updated: April 02, 2020, 12:00 am IST
NEW DELHI: The HRD ministry on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in a series of tweets.

Students of class 9 and 11 will be promoted on school-based assessments conducted so far, he said, adding those not promoted this time can appear in school based tests online or offline.

“Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests, online or offline,” Nishank tweeted.

The HRD said that it will conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in higher education institutions.

Source: With inputs from PTI

