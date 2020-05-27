CBSE students can appear for exams from present district: HRD

The minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal informed that the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to conduct the class 10 and 12 exams and the students can appear to write the exams from their home states or districts.

Earlier it was decided that the students can appear for the pending class 10 and 12 exam from the schools they are enrolled in instead the allocated centres. However, as the students had left their hostels and are now in their homes, the board has taken this decision.

“The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15,” Pokhriyal said.

In a video he said that the students should have to give the details of their nearby schools to their correspondent schools till the first week of June, and they have to be in touch of their schools so that they will know their centre by the first week of June.

The board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centers.

The HRD Ministry issued new guidelines for the students:

Candidates should carry their own sanitizers in transparent bottle.

The students have to wear mask or cover their mouth and nose with cloth.

The students should follow physical distancing norms.

