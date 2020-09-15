CCB searches house of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva’s son

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 15th September 2020 2:06 pm IST
Bengaluru drug case: CCB searches house of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son

Bengaluru: Search is being conducted at the house of Aditya Alva – son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva – in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in the State, said Sandeep Patil, Central Crime Branch (CCB), Joint Commissioner here on Tuesday.

Earlier on September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani along with her mother was detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said.

The mother-daughter duo was sent to the CCB office situated in Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation.

On September 7, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody.

Source: IANS
