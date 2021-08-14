CCS police nabs realtor for preparing fake documents to grab property

Hyderabad: The CCS Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in preparing fake documents to grab the properties in Jubilee Hills area of city.

According to the sources, Mustafa Kamaal Siddiqui a resident of Tolichowki had allegedly colluded with others and executed fake Sale deed by showing non-existing house number, land and survey number.

To grab the properties plot No.473-K-III and plot No.473-L-III belonging to Jubilee Hills House Building Co-operative Society Ltd. the accused Mustafa Kamaal Siddiqui prepared fake and forged documents.

On August 12, he was arrested and being produced him before court for judicial custody. He is already involved in 8 cases, out of which 3 cases are in CCS, Hyderabad, 3 cases are in Banjara Hills PS, 1 case is in Pahadisharief PS and 1 case is in Kandukur PS.

The police are on hunt to nab the other absconding accused persons Syed Ahmed Darmani and Haneef Ali Khan.