CCTV footage of man stabbed to death shared with false Muslim angle

New Delhi: A CCTV clip of a man brutally stabbed by a group of youths has been shared by several Facebook and Twitter users. As per social media claims, the victim was attacked by three underage Muslim boys in Madipur area of New Delhi.

[Warning: The video is violent in nature, viewer discretion is advised.]

दिल्ली के मादीपुर में तीन नाबालिगों जिहादियों ने एक लड़के की मामूली सी बात पर बीच सड़क चाकुओं से गोद कर हत्या कर दी।



हम सब जातिवादिता में मर रहे हैं वहाँ इन शांतिदूतों को अच्छी ट्रेंनिग मिलती है। #जिहादी_साले pic.twitter.com/0w9e4HZss8 — ब्राह्मण रश्मि ( अयोध्या जी) (@Rashmi0090) July 17, 2020

The Hindi text associated with this video reads, “This CCTV is from Delhi’s Madipur area. Three underage jihadists stabbed a man to death with knives over a trivial issue.” (translated from ये #CCTV दिल्ली के मादीपुर इलाके का है।तीन नाबालिगों जिहादियो ने एक लड़के की मामूली सी बात पर बीच सड़क चाकुओं से गोद कर हत्या कर दी।)

A few Twitter accounts that shared the clip were @Rashmi0090, @Real__Akash, @JeetusolankiRSS, @Pushpendrakul0, @Saaho_sher, @bhaiyaji_kahin, @InternetYodha, @Nazir_Mudassar1. Multiple users on Facebook also circulated the video.

Fact-check

Alt News performed a keyword search and found a July 13 report by The Quint which stated that three juveniles stabbed a 25-year-old man to death in Raghubir Nagar, West Delhi. This incident happened on July 8. According to the report, the three killed the victim because he had scolded them for performing bike stunts. Raghubir Nagar is around three kilometres away from Madipur, per Google Maps.

Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (West) Deepak Purohit told Alt News that social media claims suggesting the perpetrators hail from the Muslim community are false. “All of them are minors and from the majority community,” he said.

DCP Purohit has also been quoted in a report by The Times of India stating that a case for murder was registered at the Khyala Police Station. The victim sustained 28 stab wounds, including severe injuries on his chest, torso and other minor wounds on his arms and legs. As per the article, “The deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He worked as a private car driver.” An officer at Khyala Police Station confirmed to Alt News that none of the perpetrators is a Muslim.

A report in Live Hindustan stated that the accused juveniles attempted to flee to Nepal however they were caught and sent to a juvenile correction facility.

Therefore the social media claim that members of the Muslim community were behind killing the man is false.