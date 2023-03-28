CCTV footage: Toddler crushed to death by auto in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a toddler lost his life in Malkajgiri, Telangana after being crushed by an auto rickshaw. This incident took place when the 18-month-old boy was playing on a road in a locality.

The heartbreaking incident which occurred in RTC Colony at Moula Ali, Malkajgiri was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

In the footage, Telangana’s garbage-collecting auto trolley driver can be seen reversing the vehicle over the toddler, who was completely unaware of the danger. The auto driver apparently did not see the child and continued reversing, running over the toddler.

Disturbing #CCTVFootage – Trigger warning:



A 18 mths old toddler was killed, while playing outside, after a #garbage-collecting auto trolley ran over him, while taking reverse in RTC Colony at Moula-Ali in #Malkajgiri.



@GHMCOnline #GHMC #Hyderabad @GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/4XL0YeLqD0 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 27, 2023

Later, the driver got out of the vehicle, only to find the child lying motionless on the ground.

Though, the toddler was immediately rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after due to severe injuries sustained in the accident.

Following a complaint, the police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident. The auto-rickshaw driver has been taken into custody for questioning.