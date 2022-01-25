CDS Gen Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 25th January 2022 9:04 pm IST
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously
Late CDS Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan on 73rd Republic Day eve

New Delhi: India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, will be posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award.

The Home Ministry announced the Padma Awards on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

General Rawat was headed to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu.

MS Education Academy

He was India’s, longest-serving four-star General.

General Rawat’s wife Madhulika Rawat and twelve other defence force personnel had also died in the helicopter crash

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button