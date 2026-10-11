CEC appointment BJP’s new method to win polls: Telangana CM

Addressing the Congress' 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' in south Goa, Reddy alleged the BJP was attempting to manipulate electoral outcomes by removing the votes of poor people, Dalits, tribals, minorities and educated youth who oppose it.

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Panaji: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, October 11, claimed the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was part of the BJP’s “new method” to win elections by targeting voters opposed to the ruling party.

Addressing the Congress’ ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ in south Goa, Reddy alleged the BJP was attempting to manipulate electoral outcomes by removing the votes of poor people, Dalits, tribals, minorities and educated youth who oppose it.

“The BJP earlier relied on agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to win elections. “Now, it is using a new method, with Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India,” Reddy alleged.

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‘BJP divides voters’

To secure poll wins, the BJP is dividing voters into two categories: the wealthy and influential on one side, and the poor, Dalits, tribals and minorities on the other, Reddy said.

“The BJP intends to replicate this strategy in Goa. It is attempting to disenfranchise voters opposed to the party,” he alleged.

He claimed the Congress was working to unite people and is committed to challenging the BJP politically and defeating it.

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He said the party was involving the Youth Congress, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Mahila Congress and Seva Dal in election-related activities to strengthen its organisational structure.

Reddy said he would convey to Rahul Gandhi that the people of Goa were ready to stand firmly with the latter in the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AICC Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare, co-in charge Anjali Nimbalkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, MLA Altone D’Costa, Goa Pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar, and working president Sunil Kawthankar were among those present on the occasion.

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