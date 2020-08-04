Celebration of Eid-ul-Adha in Illinois

Bolingbrook: Gentle summer winds with perfect outdoor temperatures welcomed the enthusiastic gathering of Muslim brothers and sisters at an outdoor Eid ul Adha 2020 prayers organized by the Muslim Association of Bolingbrook at Masjid Al-Jumu’ah, In the city of Bolingbrook, about 30 miles west of Chicago. Hundreds of faithful gathered in celebratory spirits for multiple prayers planned with social distances in mind.







There were 5 salaah arrangements in an outdoor environment lead by locally trained Hafiz, one of Hafiz, Mawlana Arif Kamal, in his Sermon reminded the gathering about the importance of sacrifice in our faith and the sense of unity in our umah while appreciating the differences if any “we are united in love for our prophets and we seek guidance from the Quran” Mawlana said while speaking passionately, he continued to say, “we have gathered here in a most difficult time faced by the humanity and we can learn many lessons of patience and sacrifice from the past events of Islamic history’.

A large number of volunteers assisted the Masjid organization to manage the eid celebration, “we are working as a team” said Saud Gazamfar as a team of young American born Muslims directed the traffic in and around the Masjid.