Celebrations at BJP, JD-U HQs, RJD office deserted

Patna, Nov 10 : Even as a cliffhanger battle for control of Bihar raged on Tuesday, there was a contrasting situation at the offices of the opposing fronts.

After the National Democratic Alliance was seen crossing the halfway mark as per trends, there were celebrations at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United offices, while only a handful of workers were seen at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office.

Soon after watching an increase, the BJP and JD-U workers started reaching their respective party offices. People were celebrating by beating drums and blowing conches, and at the BJP offices, worker were shouting ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

On the other hand, there were only two-three people at the RJD office. In the morning, RJD leaders and workers thronged the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, but as the trends came, people started dispersing.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.