By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd October 2021 11:06 am IST
Celebrations for Durga Puja festival
Kolkata: A make-up artist busy with a performer to help her getting ready as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati ahead of Durga Puja festival at Princep ghat in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Performers attired as Goddess Durga, click a selfie during an event ‘Live Durga’ ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: A performer holds a hand fan to dry up her makeup as she attired as Hindu goddess ahead of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Performers attired as Goddess Durga and Mahishashur, pose for a photograph ahead of Durga Puja festival at Princep ghat in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

