Celebrities to commoners, everyone take part in Janata Curfew

MUMBAI: From Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Hema Malini, a slew of Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all those who are working round the clock to eradicate COVID-19 from India.

Akshay along with his neighbour Hrithik came out of their sea-facing houses to clap for the unsung heroes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he posted a video in which Akshay, Hrithik and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are seen banging plates.

A big salute to all the essential workers of the nation selflessly putting their lives at risk to service and safeguard our society . 🙏🏻.#JantaCurfew @akshaykumar #sajidnadiadwala pic.twitter.com/MOQKi6ZbCG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 22, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan too paid respect to the people who continue working in important sectors such as health services.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B along with his son Abhishek Bachchan , daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya can be seen taking out a moment to ring a bell and clap for the people involved in fighting against coronavirus.

Big B called Janata Curfew “an unbelievable success”.

T 3478 – Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !



“शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती,

अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें

हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती“ ~ AB



At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN – JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/Kb07wsVxew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan posted a video on social media in which he is seen clapping along with his father David Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan and mother.

#JantaCurfew I salute the heroes fighting this virus. Everyone of my generation please look after ur elders . Stay at home 🏠. We will fight this. Maintain quarantine #SocialDistancingNow pic.twitter.com/ouYdCHAQKR — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2020

Sharing a video of him banging a thali at his balcony, veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked “to all those who tirelessly and selflessly helped others in the difficult times”.

Veteran actress Hema Malini , who blowed the shankh to salute the heroes, tweeted: “On a lighter note but also fully committed to Janta Curfew as well as the 5 mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the Corona – this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to the PM’s request.”

On our terrace pic.twitter.com/xqiEP6Z2rn — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 22, 2020

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also posted a video of himself clapping in the garden hailing the work of the health and sanitation workers.

Pawar has advised his party MPs to refrain from attending Parliament and work in their respective constituencies.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia posted a video of himself clapping in the balcony along with his family following the Prime Minister’s call to applaud health workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Scindia posted the video on his official Twitter account as he wrote: “Clapping against #coronavirus! Extremely grateful to our healthcare workers for keeping us safe, and helping the nation get through this tough time. Let’s all spread positivity and good vibes into the universe!”

Clapping against #coronavirus! Extremely grateful to our healthcare workers for keeping us safe, and helping the nation get through this tough time. Let’s all spread positivity and good vibes into the universe! pic.twitter.com/BelcwarLuS — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 22, 2020

Source: IANS

