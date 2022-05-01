Celebrities join scores of fans to greet actor Ajith Kumar on his b’day

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 1st May 2022 1:20 pm IST
Actor Ajith Kumar
Chennai: Several directors, actors, actresses, and production houses joined scores of fans on Sunday to greet actor Ajith Kumar on his 51st birthday.

Among the first to wish Ajith were producer Boney Kapoor, directors Venkat Prabhu, Ajay Gnanamuthu, and Adhik Ravichandran, as well as actors Shanthanoo Baghyaraj, Parvati Nair, Harish Kalyan and Sibi Sathyaraj.

Venkat Prabhu, who also launched a common display picture for Ajith’s 51st birthday, tweeted: “Happy bday na!!! Love you always”.

Boney Kapoor, whose firm produced Ajith’s film ‘Valimai’ along with Zee Studios, tweeted: “Vanakkam… On this special day, Zee Tamil will air Ajith Kumar’s blockbuster ‘Valimai’ at 6.30 p.m. today.”

Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who is a big fan of the star, tweeted: “Happiest birthday to dearest Ajith Kumar sir. Stay blessed as always. Keep inspiring millions.”

Another fan, Harish Kalyan said in a tweet: “Happy Birthday to our dear #Ajithkumar sir. Thank you for being a huge inspiration for all the youngsters. Wishing you more happiness and success.”

