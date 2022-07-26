Celebrity Ranks: Shehnaaz TOPs again, Tejasswi out of top 5 [List]

Mumbai: Indian television industry has seen a humongous growth in the past few decades, thanks to the the advent of various reality shows and daily soaps. The TV celebrities are no less than film stars when it comes to stardom and huge fan following. You will see at least one TV celebrity in the trending list of social media everyday.

Popular entertainment news portal India Forums has released its latest celebrity ranking list on Monday. The ranks are given after considering several factors like social media engagement, fans following, buzz, etc. Going by the list, it seems like the social media sensation and fans’ favourite Shehnaaz Gill has no plans to leave the top spot as she managed to grab it once more. Jannat Zubair too is on the same position (2nd) as she is trending everywhere due to her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

However, Tejasswi Prakash’s absence in top 5 is something has come as a shock to several fans. She has been pushed down to the sixth position as Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma and Anushka Sen surpassed her.

List of popular TV celebrities

Shehnaaz Gill

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Bharti Singh

Kapil Sharma

Anushka Sen

Tejasswi Prakash

Faisal Shaikh

Avneet Kaur

Pearl V Puri

#CelebrityRanking: The weekly Top 20 TV Celeb Ranking is here.

Have a look at the list and tell us your favourite.



(Ranking is calculated based on Celebs Buzz, Fan Following, Social Media Engagement)#ShehnaazGiIl #JannatZubairRahmani #BhartiSingh https://t.co/CMVM8PFE6u pic.twitter.com/POpq0eU2nF — India Forums (@indiaforums) July 25, 2022

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, who is making headlines for the rumours of him taking part in Bigg Boss 16, lost his spot in top 20 this week.

What’s your take on the above list?