Celebs ‘relieved’ after film and TV production get green signal from I&B Ministry

Mumbai, Aug 23 : As Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced that film and television shoot can be resumed with necessary safety protocols, several celebrities, including Aparshakti Khurana, Karan Tacker and Nidhhi Agerwal welcomed the decision and the changes which need to be implemented.

“Words can’t explain how much I missed shooting and wanted it to resume. This green signal from I&B Ministry will not only benefit actors psychologically but it also empower so many other people (who aren’t as privileged) resume their lives, financially,” Aparshakti told IANS.

The new Standing Operation Procedures (SOPs), which have been released , ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and includes measures like proper sanitisation, crowd management, and provision for protective equipment.

TV actor Krishna Bharadwaj, who is a part of Sony SAB’s show “Tenali Rama”, feels new SOPs are for the “maximum security of all the actors and the entire crew”.

“Shoots had already been on at some places, for quite some time and everyone has been following strict security guidelines too. However, with today’s announcement, it becomes furthermore centralized and I think its for the best. The new SOPs are for the Maximum security of all the actors and the entire crew. It will only help us function better.

“On the sets of ‘Tenali Rama’ as well, we have proper safety protocols in place, everyone has to sanitise before entering and leaving the sets, masks and gloves are compulsory and the make-up and hair dressers are always in PPE kits,” he shared.

Actors Karan Tacker and Tanuj Virwani are extremely to happy to hear about the announcement.

“This is exciting news! I’ve been craving to get back in front of the camera after ‘Special Ops’ , I know things might be slightly different with the ‘ new normal’ but I can’t tell you how happy this news makes me ! More power,” Karan said.

“Everyone must be relieved as everything was shut for so many months. It’s a good news. Considering about precautions, I feel relatively safe on the sets now. From temperature checking to sanitisation, everything is being taken care of,” Tanuj added.

The SOPs suggests that sharing of costumes, props, wigs, makeup, etc., shall be kept to the minimum and persons handling shared equipment shall wear gloves.

Lapel mics shall be avoided and never shared while direct contact with diaphragm of the mics shall be avoided.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal feels it’s necessary to create a safe environment on the sets.

“I am extremely excited to resume shooting. But, of course, I want to do shooting at a place where it is safer for everyone. We can’t put someone’s health at risk…so, it’s very important to follow proper precautions,” Nidhhi said.

“Thank you @PrakashJavdekarji (@MIB_India) for releasing the #SOP for allowing film & tv shootings. This industry like other industries is going through very bad times.

“Now that the Centre & State Govt. is supporting us, we are sure that the industry will not suffer anymore,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

