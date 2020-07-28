Celebs root for the planet on World Nature Conservation Day

Mumbai, July 28 : B-Town celebrities delivered a message reminding us of our responsibility to protect and conserve the environment on Tuesday.

Their social media posts come on World Nature Conservation Day.

Anushka Sharma shared on her verified Instagram account: “A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way #WorldNatureConservationDay.”

“Climate warrior” Bhumi Pednekar posted on her verified Instagram account: “Let it grow, let it breathe! Imagine a clean and green world where we all live together as one big happy family!! It’s important to protect what nature gives us! It’s time we make the switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing our daily habits. P.S. ( Do this and it will make you happy and your surroundings even happier ) #WorldNatureConservationDay.”

“Earth advocate” Esha Gupta shared a few tips to live the environment-friendly way. The actress wrote on her verified Instagram account: “Protect the planet we call home. Let’s encourage sustainability and protect our natural resources. See how beautiful nature is when, all we have to do is listen. A few simple steps which all of us can follow, for a better tomorrow:

– save energy, always switch off lights, aircons, fans when not in use

– avoid water and food wastage

– try and use bucket to bathe instead of showers as consumption is limited. Always close the tap when brushing.

Let’s all try and educate ourselves and become more environmentally conscious and spread the knowledge #worldnatureconservationday.”

Dia Mirza tweeted from her verified account: “Let’s keep planting change! Let’s strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it. Let’s #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world.”

Sharing a quote by mountaineer John Muir aka “John of the Mountains” on her verified account, Diana Penty tweeted: “In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks- John Muir

#WorldNatureConservationDay.”

Not just Bollywood actresses, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also shared a message for his fans on this day. Taking to his verified Twitter account, he urged: “Save water, recycle, manage waste, use renewable energy, reduce plastic usage. Choose one to start!! While we protect ourselves during this global crisis, let’s remember to conserve and protect nature too. Change begins at home!

#WorldNatureConservationDay.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.