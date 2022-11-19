Celestial wedding of Yadadri’s Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy held in Oman

Muscat: The celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was conducted at the Shree Krishna Temple in Oman’s capital Muscat on Friday, November 18, 2022, the local media reported.

A team of priests led by Nalgantheeghal Laxminarsimhacharyulu, chief priest of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, travelled to Muscat to perform the celestial wedding.

The team of priests also brought an idol of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and other traditional paraphernalia to perform the rituals.

Devotees from Telangana who work and live in Oman, gathered in good numbers to witness the celestial wedding which was organized with much pomp and religious fervor.

To enhance the devotion and to reflect the Telangana tradition, Telangana ex-pats living in Oman decided to perform Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam.

Meanwhile, it is believed that where Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam, or the divine wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Lakshmi Devi is performed that region would be bestowed with peace and prosperity.