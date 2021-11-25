Census, NPR updation exercise likely to be postponed

New Delhi: Census, a decadal survey, and updation of the National Population Register are likely to be postponed this year.

According to a report published in Economic Times, the partial budget allocated for the exercises will be returned to Union Finance Minister.

It may be mentioned that last time, the census was conducted in 2011 and it was scheduled to be conducted again in 2021. However, it was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was supposed to be conducted in two phases i.e., house listing and housing census from April to September 2020 and the population enumeration from February 9 to 28, 2021.

Registrar General of India (RGI) has informed the home ministry that it had conducted training for the survey, however, due to the pandemic the volunteers were engaged in the vaccination process.