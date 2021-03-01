Centenarian takes first dose of Covid vaccine in Hyd

Hyderabad, March 1 : A 100-year-old man on Monday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a private hospital here and said that he wants to enjoy the social life.

Pardeep Chowdhry took the jab at the Medicover Hospital near Secretariat on the first day of the second phase of the inoculation drive.

Enthusiasm marked the immunisation programme for those above 60 years of age. People from all walks of life in that age group received the vaccine shots. Notable among them was Jaideep Chowdhry, a former entrepreneur.

He was one among the first to be vaccinated.

Visibly happy, Jaideep said he was waiting for the day to be vaccinated to enjoy the quality of socially active life.

He also added that a lot of hesitations and misinformation are being spread about the vaccine but the people should come forward take the vaccine jabs not only for their own benefit but also for their family and society.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G. Srinivasa Rao said the centenarian took the vaccine without any hesitancy.

Vaccination for people above 60 and those aged 45-59 with comorbidities was taken up at 93 centres across Telangana on Monday.

There are an estimated 55 lakh people in the two categories in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.