Center appoints Justice Hima Kohli as Chief Justice Telangana High Court

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 31st December 2020 6:23 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Law and Justice today issued orders appointing Delhi High Court Judge Justice Hima Kohli as the next Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

It has also transferred the present Chief Justice of the High Court Justice RS Chauhan as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

With her appointment, Justice Kohli has created a record by becoming the first woman Chief Justice in the history of two Telugu Speaking states -AP and Telangana.

Kohli was born on September 2,1959. She completed her primary education in Delhi. She completed her law degree after completing her MA in history. She enrolled herself as an advocate in the year 1984 after completing her law degree.

She worked as a standing council in Delhi high court for Delhi municipal council between 1999-2004. She also worked as the member of Delhi legal services authority.

She was appointed as the additional judge of Delhi High Court on may 29 ,2006

