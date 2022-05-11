Center approves seven cluster development projects in Telangana

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 11th May 2022 11:27 am IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy addressing the media. (file)

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed that the central government approved seven cluster development projects in Telangana to help handloom sector workers and weavers.

In a tweet, Kishan Reddy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Textiles Piyush Goel for approving these projects. “This will enable the handloom sector and weavers with all facilities including skill upgradation and product development,” he tweeted.

These clusters have been sanctioned for Mahadevpur in Warangal district, Narayanpet in Narayanpet district, Siddipet in Siddipet district, Dubbak in Siddipet district, Adarsha Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Ltd, Karwan in Rangareddy district, Adarsha Handloom HWCS Ltd-2 in Karimnagar district, Narketpally in Nalgonda district.

About the total project cost of Rs 5.31 crore, the Center Government would be sharing Rs 5.09 crore, while the beneficiaries would contribute Rs 22.11 lakh. The Center released Rs 2.20 crore as the first installment on May 2 to a total of 783 beneficiaries under these seven clusters program

