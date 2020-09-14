Center broke people’s backbone in unorganised sector: Digvijaya Singh

Patna, Sep 15 : Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Monday that the BJP-led Central government has broken the backbone of the people in the unorganised sector.

While addressing the people of Darbhanga through a virtual rally, Singh said the Centre is privatising government sector entities which are directly or indirectly penalising the farmers of the entire nation.

“The situation in Bihar is even worse as farmers are struggling to fight the Corona pandemic as well as the floods,” Singh said.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi had pointed out the wrong policies pertaining to the privatisation process along with its consequences, but the Centre didn’t pay heed. He had also highlighted the consequences of coronavirus well before its outbreak in India, but the Narendra Modi-led government didn’t show any foresight. As a result, the entire country is in the grip of the pandemic now,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Kapur said that the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has failed to address the grievances of the people.

“He has implemented liqour ban in Bihar, but the reality is very different. Now liquor mafias are ruling the state while the administration has no control over it. People of Bihar need change and the Congress will expose the failures of the current government before the people,” Kapur said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.