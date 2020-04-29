Center gives the nod to KTR’s proposal

Hyderabad: The Union government today agreed to constitute a strategic working group comprising of the heads of the industries and intellectuals of the country to explore digital solutions in education, health, trade and emerging technologies areas. The state industries minister mooted the idea during his video conference with union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad .

The union minister has asked KTR to focus on provision of digital infrastructure, digital literacy and enhancement of digital administrative skills . Responding to this , KTR told the union minister that the country had the know how to develop tech solutions for the post-COVID 19 world. He explained in detail about the strengths of the country in the IT sector.

He urged the Prasad to encourage electronics manufacturing sector a lot in the country. He also urged the minister to focus on cyber security and network capacity problems in the days to come as the dependency of the people of the country on internet is growing with each passing day.

