Center launches free helpline number to help those with mental illness

By Nihad Amani Published: 15th September 2020 7:27 pm IST

New Delhi: To help mentally ill persons a special 24X7 helpline have been provided by the Central government to help psychologically ill persons. The help line number is 18005990019 as released by the Union Social Justice and Authorities Minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

The helpline number would provide mental health rehabilitation services for the purpose of early screening, first aid, psychological support, crisis management, mental well being, promotion of positive behavior and psychological crisis management, said the minister.

Hoping that the helpline number would benefit the masses he further said that it would provide first stage advice, consultation and reference in 13 languages to individuals, families, NGOs, professional associations, rehabilitation institutes, hospitals and any needy person across the country.

It is said that the toll free helpline number will be operated round the clock on all days of the week with technical coordination of BSNL. It is assisted by 660 clinical/rehabilitation psychologists and 668 psychiatrists. That to in 13 languages include Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali, Urdu and English.

