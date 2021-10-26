Center planning to increase LPG cylinder price by Rs 200 after Nov 2: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T.Harish Rao on Monday said that the Central government is planning to increase LPG cylinder price by Rs. 200 after November 2.

While addressing an election campaign in support of the TRS candidate in Huzurabad, Harish Rao said that the Central government led by the BJP in the past seven years has considerably reduced the subsidy provided on a cylinder and raised the cost of an LPG cylinder from Rs.500 to Rs.1000.

Instead of reducing the prices of essential commodities, the Central government is planning to increase Rs.200 on a gas cylinder, he added.

Further, he said if the Centre really cares for the welfare of the poor people, then it should provide Rs.500 as a subsidy on each cylinder to the public.

On the other hand, the BJP contesting leader from Huzurabad Etala Rajender has said the state government is levying Rs.291 as a tax on each cylinder. On this issue, Harish Rao said he had challenged Rajender for an open debate but even after 10 days there is no response from him.

The State Finance Minister reminded that seven years ago the Central government’s tax on petrol and diesel was Rs.4 which the Modi government has increased to Rs.32.