Central govt to review funds transferred to state government

Hyderabad: A tassel is going on between the Central and Telangana governments. After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the TRS government utilized funds released by the central government for other purposes and an appeal made by the chief minister KCR to the central government not to transfer the funds directly to Panchayat Raj institutions, the central government has decided to review whether or not the funds released by the central government were being utilized properly by the Telangana government. Whether the TRS government utilized the funds given by the central government for other projects.

The central government ministries for Urban, Rural Development, Panchayat Raj health, and education reviewed how the Telangana government had utilized the funds released by the central government. These ministries are scrutinizing the utility certification submitted by the state government during the last fiscal year.

It is to be noted here that the central government is transferring funds directly to the panchayat raj institutions in the Telangana States.

The central Panchayat Raj ministry has instructed the panchayat raj institutions in the state to submit the reports regarding the funds released by the central government.

According to a government source, the central government feels that its Ayushman Bharat scheme has not been implemented in Telangana in an effective manner. It is also being reviewed the reasons why this scheme has not been implemented effectively in the state and how the funds released for different aid programs were used.

The central government will also make enquiry into the funds released by it for the development of municipal infrastructure and school education systems.

It is to be noted here that the KCR has expressed his deep concern over the direct transfer of funds to Panchayat Raj institutions in the state and termed this step by the central government as akin to trampling the rights of the states.

PM Modi had charged the TRS government for not implementing the central government schemes in the state.