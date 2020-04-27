Central team inspects COVID-19 centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti Arun Baroka and his team consisting of Dr.Chandra Sekhar Gadem, Kirector, NIN Dr.Hemalatha, Director Ministsry of Consumer Affairs S.S. Thakur, Associate Professor, Sekhar Chaturvedi, visited quarantine and COVID-19 centres in Khairtabad Zone on Monday.

The their visit in Containment Zone at Humayun Nagar the team enquired with the GHMC officials how the services are rendered to the residents of containment zone in emergency cases of Diabetics, paralysis B.P. etc and door to door fever survey.

Further asked on the facilities like spraying, sanitation. The team interacted with the residents of containment zone on the services provided to them by the officials. Commissioner GHMC, Sri.DS.Lokesh Kumar appraised to the team, the facilities provided and measures taken to contain covid-19. in containment zones.

Government quarantine center Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital

Later, the team inspected Govt. quarantine center set-up in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and enquired the facilities provided there. The team inspected the Central Drug store asked how they are supplying medicines to the other districts and mode of transport.

The Central team enquired PPE kits of Doctors and supporting staff who are attending in treating with the covid-19 tested positive patients and its quality and method of disposal of used materials. Further the team inspected register distribution of medicines.

The hospital officials informed that sufficient medicines and personal protection kits material is readily available for supply. The medicines are supplied as per indent to the District Hospitals, Primary Health Centers and Basti Dawakanas. Further the hospital authorities informed in keeping view of coming monsoon medicines, spraying material is being supplied to all hospitals.

Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, Ms.Praveenya and other senior officials accompanied during visit.

Inter Ministerial Central team visits Gandhi Hospital

The Central team also visited Gandhi Hospital there they inspected the method of treatment to the Covid-19 patients and facilities being provided in the hospital. Further team enquired whether sufficient staff of Sanitation, Paramedical, security and ward boys available are not and number of beds, ICU beds, ventilators etc. and the safety measures taken for Doctors and Staff. The hospital authorities informed that the condition of 90% patients’ health condition is normal and there is no dearth of staff.



Principal, Gandhi Medical College Dr. G.Prakash Rao, Superintendent Dr.M.Raja Rao, Director of Medical Education Dr.Ramesh Reddy, HOD Respiratory of Medicine Dr.Krishna Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and other senior officials accompanied the central team during visit.

