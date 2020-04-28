Central team inspects COVID-19 Control Room of GHMC

Hyderabad: The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti Arun Baroka and his team consisting of Public Health Senior Specialists Dr. Chandra Sekhar Gadem, Director of NIN Dr. Hemalatha, Director Ministsry of Consumer Affairs S.S. Thakur, Associate Professor of National disaster Management, Sekhar Chaturvedi, inspected the COVID-19 Control Room set up in GHMC Head office here on Tuesday.

The team enquired the functions of control room, facilities provided to the migrant workers in shelter homes, distribution of food to the needy and response to the suspected covid-19 calls. OSD Anuradha explained in detail about the functioning., how the control room is working 24×7, supply of food to the needy by Mobile vehicles through Hare Krishna Foundation Annapurna Meals. Getting feedback and tracking on health condition of home quarantine people.

On this, the team made a call to the field staff and enquired to whom they have supplied food and how many on a particular day, the field staff responded and gave the details of supply of food and to whom, the replied was tallied with the data provided by the control room and the central team appreciated the functioning of control room and providing shelter and food to the migrant workers by the GHMC.

Further, the Control room help line no 21111111 has 7 lines, OSD informed that each and every call received is registered, for what purpose and take action accordingly and 32 ambulances kept ready at zonal offices. The calls on suspected covid-19 cases are referred to Zonal offices & Circle for follow up action.

OSD shown the video clipping of Ministers and public representatives giving encouragement to the field staff who rendering service in combat the spread of Covid -19 by having lunch with the workers.

Later the Commissioner GHMC Sri.Lokesh Kumar, IAS shown the Command & Control Room and how online monitoring system works.

In the evening the team visited King Kothi Hospital and Victory Play Ground where they enquired with the persons who are taking shelter on providing facilities like food, health check up etc., wherein the migrant workers informed that the food facilities are good and providing regular health checkups and arrangements of TV in the hall.

