Central team lauds steps taken by TS Govt to contain COVID-19

Hyderabad: The central team on Sunday inspected the Rythu Bazar located in Mehdipatnam. Also visited Nature cure hospital Quarantine Centre and Malakpet Containment Zone.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti and his team consisting of Dr Chandrasekhar Gadem, Senior Public Health Specialist, Dr. Hemalatha, Director, National Institute of Nutrition, S.S.Thakur, Director, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and Prof Sekhar Chaturvedi, Associate Professor, National Institute of Disaster Management visited several places in the city to have of the glance of efforts taken by the government to contain Covid-19.







GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanthy, Additional Commissioners Ravi Kiran, Praveenya, Deputy Commissioner Ashok Samarat were along with the central team and explained about the steps taken up by the government as part of Containment Plan. The Central team is on a three day to the state to study on the conditions which lead to an announcement of Lockdown. They visited Mehdipatnam rythu bazar and enquired about sales of essential commodities with the shop keepers and also observed the circles drawn as a measure for social distancing in front of Vegetable shops.

Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Praveenya explained to the central team members that 120 mobile vans are supplying vegetables and fruits in different parts of city manned by SHG woman. Central team members interacted with vegetable vendors and enquired from where the vegetables are brought to sell in the market.

With the support of the Marketing department 3-5 farmers are pooling up to bring the vegetables to the city and the same is sold in the colonies with the marginal profit of Rs 2 to Rs 5/. Central team members observed mobile rythu bazar rate chart and expressed satisfaction.

Later central team members visited quarantine center at Nature cure hospital and interacted with doctors and medical staff there. They enquired about facilities available in the hospital, and Facilities provided for COVID -19 testing, Lab, Kits and also about the facilities provided to the persons who are quarantined.

Hyderabad district Collector Swetha Mohanthy informed the team members that nutritional diet has been provided to quarantined persons. Central team also inspected the sample testing lab. Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakthi Aruna Baroka appreciated the doctors, nursing staff and Lab technicians for their pro-active involvement to combat coronavirus.

They discussed the duties performed in the containment zone with an emergency services team and health team. Officials in the containment zone explained that the public is not allowed on to roads, basing on their requirement of essential commodities deputed team members are purchasing in the nearby supermarket and providing the same at their doorsteps.

They also informed that fever survey is being conducted on a daily basis by going to a house to house. If at all Covid-19 preliminary symptoms are traced in any person, then tests are done with acute care. They also observed how containment guidelines are being implemented at the field level.

