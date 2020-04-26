Central team meets Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: The central team constituted by the union government to take stock of the steps initiated by Telangana government today met with the DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy at the latter’s office.

The team members have inquired about the steps initiated by the police department for the containment of corona virus in the state. It has also asked the DGP about the initiated by his department for the strict and full proof implementation of the ongoing lockdown in the state. It also asked the DGP as to how the department dealt with the violators of the lockdown and the total number of cases filed against the violators so far.

The DGP replied to questions raised by the team members. The team Members led by senior IAS officer Arun Baroka also gathered the details about the functioning of emergency number 100 during the lockdown period.

