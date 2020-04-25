Central team takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Hyderabad

Siliguri: A Central team of officials visits an area to make on-the-spot assessment of coronavirus situation, in Siliguri, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI23-04-2020_000192B)

Hyderabad: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Saturday arrived here to assess the COVID-19 situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities in tackling the pandemic.

The team visited Gachibowli Hospital as part of its efforts to assess the preparedness of the health sector in combating COVID-19. They went around the facility and gathered details from the state health department officials.

This 1500 makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients was opened early this week. The authorities have converted a 14-storeyed sports tower into the hospital to handle any spurt in coronavirus cases.

The team will also be visiting some other facilities in the city and interact with the officials of the health department, health minister and other top officials during the day.

The central team is visiting Hyderabad a day after Ministry of Home Affairs constituted four IMCTs to visit Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai and Thane.

The ministry observed that the pandemic situation is serious in these major hotspots.

Headed by additional secretary-level officers and comprising public health specialists and officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the teams will assess the preparedness of the state health authorities and also monitor compliance with the lockdown measures.

The ministry said these teams will issue necessary directions to state authorities for redressal of the situation and submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public.

They would also use their expertise to augment the states’ efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively.

Source: IANS

