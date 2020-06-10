Central team visited GHMC and interacted about COVID -19

Hyderabad: Community Cooperation is mandatory for containment of COVID-19 said Central government Joint Secretary Sanjay Jaju. He held a review meeting along with central team members Vikas Gade, Dr. Ravinder on Wednesday at GHMC Head Office with GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar & other senior officials on the steps taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the GHMC area. He inquired about the situation prevalent in zone, ward and circle wise in the GHMC area.

He said that the Lockdown restrictions are almost relaxed. Private hospitals and Labs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai is conducting COVID tests and around 70percent of tests are becoming positive corona cases from there, he told. He discussed in detail regarding No.of positive cases in the GHMC area, methods adopted in contact tracing, facilities available for COVID testing, Hospitals, Home quarantine, home isolation , containment issues with the officials. He said in the present scenario to contain virus spread Home Quarantine is the only method available.

As the cases are increasing more than a hundred per day all district collectors, health officials, deputy commissioners in GHMC limits are asked to create a what’s app group to improve coordination issues and also to share information without any time lag. He has asked to add senior officials numbers in the group for the dissemination of information pertaining to Central government guidelines with regard to coronavirus. He also enquired about the COVID -19 Control room and its functioning.

Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanty, Additional Commissioner B.Santosh, CCP Devender Reddy, COVID -19 control room OSD Anuradha were also present.

