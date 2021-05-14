Centralise vaccine purchase, decentralise distribution: Rahul Gandhi

His remarks came after several states red flagged the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. On Friday, India recorded 3.43 lakh fresh cases of Covid with 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

By IANS|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Published: 14th May 2021 9:04 pm IST
Would not call RSS as ‘Sangh Parivar’ from now onwards: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government’s vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.

“Government of India’s vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised. India cannot afford this,” he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government’s vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.

His remarks came after several states red flagged the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. On Friday, India recorded 3.43 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 with 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button