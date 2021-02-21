Centre approved 157 new medical colleges in the country, AP got 3, TS none

Hyderabad: The Central Government had approved 157 new medical colleges across the country. But, the state of Telangana had been ignored completely in this regard even though the state had sent a proposal to the Centre for the establishment of seven new medical colleges during the current year.

The Central Government had announced to set up 157 new medical colleges in those districts where there is no medical college under the Central Sponsored Scheme. The District’s hospitals would be upgraded to medical colleges.

Almost all the states of the country got permission to set up new medical colleges except Telangana.

According to a report submitted in Parliament, 157 colleges would be set up in three phases. Uttar Pradesh got a lion’s share of 27 new medical colleges followed by Rajasthan with 23, MP 14, Tamil Nadu 11 and West Bengal 10.

It is learned that Telangana government had earlier identified 7 districts of the state and sent a proposal to the Central Government for the setting up of medical colleges there. But, while AP got permission for three new medical colleges, Telangana state was completely ignored.