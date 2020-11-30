Centre calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

News DeskUpdated: 30th November 2020 3:46 pm IST
PM Modi to review Covid situation with CMs on Tuesday
On November 24, the Prime Minister held a meeting with chief ministers of various states over the pandemic situation. (File Photo)

The Government of India has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on December 4 to discuss the COVID-19 situation, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual meetings with 3 teams- Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Pune, Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad- that are working on developing and manufacturing coronavirus vaccine.

On November 24, the Prime Minister held a meeting with chief ministers of various states over the pandemic situation.

India’s coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Monday.

READ:  Hyderabad’s karate champion Syeda Falak forays into politics; joins MIM

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News DeskUpdated: 30th November 2020 3:46 pm IST
Back to top button