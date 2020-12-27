Centre extends validity of vehicular documents till March 31

New Delhi: The central government on Sunday extended the validity of vehicular documents like Driving Licenses, Registration Certificates, and permits that are expired since February 1, 2020 and could not be extended due to the COVID-induced disruption, will be considered valid up to March 31, 2021.

The validity of these documents was to expire on December 31, 2020.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a release announced the decision and issued a directory to the States and Union Territory administrations in this regard.

“Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021,” the advisory said.

“Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services, while maintaining social distancing,” the advisory added.

The Ministry has requested all the States and Union Territories to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that the citizens, the transporters and various other organizations which are operating under this difficult time during COVID-19 Pandemic may not get harassed or face difficulties.

MoRTH had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020 and August 24, 2020 regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

“It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020,” the release said.

Source: ANI