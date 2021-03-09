Centre has done nothing for Telangana, alleges industry minister

Hyderabad, March 9 : Telangana’s industry minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that BJP-led Central government has done nothing for the state.

He said that the Centre failed to give what was promised to Telangana in the State Reorganisation Act.

Rama Rao, who is also Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president, was addressing the graduates and members of Telangana Private Colleges and Schools Management and Staff Welfare Association in Hyderabad as part of the party’s campaign for March 14 election to Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates’ constituency of Telangana Legislative Council.

KTR, as Rao is popularly known, said while Telangana contributed Rs 2,72,000 crores to the Centre in the form of taxes, the Centre has given only Rs.1,40,000 crores to the state.

Attacking BJP, he said that the gas cylinder price was Rs 400 when BJP came to power and now it increased to Rs 800. Similarly, petrol prices have hit a century, he claimed.

After the State formation, Hyderabad has seen a lot of progress under the TRS Government rule. Three states were formed prior to Telangana, but they are no match to our state, said KTR.

He claimed that within few years of state formation, the TRS government resolved many infrastructure issues and has provided uninterrupted power, drinking water, irrigation facilities, safety, and attracted investments.

KTR also mentioned that the TRS government has set up 672 new Gurukuls in the past six years and is spending about Rs.1,20,000 on each student in 970 gurukuls of the state. A total of 4,30,000 students are pursuing their studies in these gurukuls.

The minister said in the last six years, the state government spent about Rs 12,800 crore on fee reimbursement. The TRS government is providing overseas scholarships to students on the names of Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and Vivekanand where each student is granted a scholarship of Rs 20 Lakh. No other government is providing such scholarships to the students, he said.

KTR said that in 65 years, before Telangana formation, five government medical colleges were set up. But within six years, TRS government set up five new government medical colleges – Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Adilabad. This is a testimony to the work we do, he added.

Talking about various irrigation projects, the minister said that the government is completing the construction of the projects on a war footing. He also mentioned that water is being provided to lakhs of acres in the state and as a result, people are not migrating to other states.

The minister highlighted the investments that have come to Hyderabad city during the past six years. He stated that a stable government, visionary leadership, and safety and law and order situation have made the companies prefer Hyderabad over other cities.

KTR also said that the government has filled 1,32,000 government jobs and a notification for filling of another 50,000 jobs will be released soon.

He criticised the Congress party saying its government filled 24,048 jobs in the united Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2014 and out of which, mere 10,000 jobs were filled in Telangana.

–IANS

ms/ash