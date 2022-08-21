Centre in denial as Telangana’s farmers receive 24-hr power supply: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for imposing power purchase restrictions and claimed that the BJP was stealing money from the poor.

“The Central government is trying to cause problems in the state by imposing restrictions on power purchase,” said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao addressed a gathering at the inauguration of the newly constructed double-bedroom houses at Palamakula village in Nanganur Mandal of Siddipet district, on Saturday. The minister attacked the BJP for allegedly stealing money from the poor and giving it to the rich, during a meeting held as part of the programme.

According to Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the Telangana administration is implementing measures for the welfare of farmers in the state, including the 24-hour power supply to the farm sector.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not accede to the Centre’s demand to install metres to agriculture pump sets. The BCS currently have no minister. The CM had sent numerous letters in this regard, but no one had responded,” he said.

He continued, “The Central government is not interested in giving free rice to the poor, Rythu Bandhu benefits and financial aid under Kalyana Lakshmi. But they don’t hesitate to waive off loans worth crores taken by people like Adani and Ambani.”

“The public must teach the BJP a lesson,” he added.

Rao added that the KCR administration was erecting homes for the underprivileged without requesting a single penny from the Center. He claimed that when Congress was in charge, electricity was unavailable even at night.