Centre is biased against Telangana, but state BJP is silent: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the state BJP unit leaders have failed to question the Central government’s bias against the state but they keep making tall claims about the development schemes for the state.

The minister launched a 30-bed CHC hospital at Balanagar that costed Rs 5 crore and he also launched a similar hospital at Koilkonda in Narayanpet district later.

“Despite the Centre’s ill treatment, Hon’ble Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao approved 17 medical colleges in the state and eight of them had already been inaguarated this academic year, he said.

The minister also said that permission for the medical college at Mahabubnagar costing Rs 450 crores was acquired in nine months, the medical college at Wanaparthy was being built with Rs.510 crore and the one at Nagarkurnool was coming up at a cost of Rs. 510 crore.

“In the last 70 years, there were no ICU or dialysis centres in Mahabubnagar, but just in the last 6 years the state government has sanctioned three medical colleges to the region at a total cost of about Rs.1,500 crore,” he said. “Our Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud has requested a hospital in Mahabubnagar. The Chief Minister will be laying the foundation stone for a 900 bed hospital there very soon,” he added.

The Minister further stated that in the recent report released by Niti Ayog, the state ranks third after Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the health sector.

“ The BJP speaks a lot about the double engine growth saying that if the same party ruled both the centre and state, it would lead to faster development. But in Uttar Pradesh, BJP is in power and PM Narendra Modi represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Yet the State was ranked last in the Niti Ayog report,” he said.

“BJP leaders just stick to making statements, TRS government delivers promises,” he remarked.