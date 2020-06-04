Centre lists new rules for reopening of religious places, malls

NEW DELHI: With malls being allowed to open from next week, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday issued the SOP on preventive measures there to contain spread of COVID-19, saying only asymptomatic customers will be allowed with masks and entrances will have sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening at religious places, shopping malls and restaurants outside containment zones.

Places of worship

Places of worship, set to open from June 8 outside containment zones, will not allow entry of senior citizens and other high-risk categories, are urged to have separate entry and exits and touching of idols or holy books will not to be allowed, as per the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government

In its guidelines, the ministry said: “Religious places/places of worship for public in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.”

As a generic preventive measure, it said that the people above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant woman and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.

The Health Ministry said that the religious places were asked to have mandatory hand sanitisation and thermal screening process for the visitors and only allow asymptomatic persons. People with no face masks and face covers should not be allowed entry inside the premises.

The Ministry also asked the religious places to keep the shoes or footwear of visitors outside. “If needed, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves,” the ministry said.

“Touching of statues or idols or holy books etc. will not to be allowed,” it said.

Shopping Malls

Noting shopping malls get frequented by a large number of people for shopping, entertainment and food, it said:

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, it is important that required social distancing and other preventive measures are followed.”

Shopping malls in containment zones will remain closed, and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

According to the ministry, the generic measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and these “need to be observed by all (workers and visitors) in these places at all times”.

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet, use of face covers and masks and frequent hand washing and use of Aarogya Setu app was advised to all.

Spitting will be strictly prohibited, the guidelines said.

“All employees who are at a higher risk — older, pregnant and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public.”

The Ministry said the shopping mall management must facilitate work from home wherever feasible.

It said preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods/supplies should be organised.

“The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home delivery.”

The guidelines also bar large gatherings or congregations, gaming arcades and Children Play areas along with cinema halls inside the malls.

“Persons above 65 years of age, with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes,” they said.

Hotels, restaurants

Hotels and other hospitality units in non-containment zones have been directed to maintain social distancing, hygiene, and procedures to minimise physical contact between staff and guests, among others, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

All hotels have been directed follow proper protocol and hygiene as per the SOPs and adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc. for both check-in and check-out. Luggage should be disinfected before being sent to rooms.

Food court and restaurants, tables have to be sanitized as soon as the customers leaves.

The guidelines says that all entrance will have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic staff and guests will be allowed entry, only if using face cover/masks which have to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

For the restaurants, seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained. Disposable menus are advised to be used and instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins is to be encouraged. Regular checkup of staff has been made mandatory.

