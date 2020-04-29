Centre plans to shift migrant labourers : Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Centre is to likely to take a decision to shift migrant labourers and students to their home states from stranded locations across the country, according to union deputy home minister G Kishan Reddy.

At a media conference in Delhi, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre is considering to shift migrant workers and students to their home states. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is talking with officials and states to shift migrant workers and the students. Modi will take a call on extending financial package to states after discussing with RBI and financial institutions to tackle the Corona crisis.

He said that states shifting the migrant workers and those home states have to coordinate and get Centre help. The Centre will cooperate to shift Telugu students stranded in Kota of Rajasthan, if two Telugu states make efforts. He said that 54 special buses arranged to shift North Andhra fishermen from Gujarat to their native places and thanked Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani. Green zones will get some more relaxation to start industry works by following lockdown norms.

He said that Telangana, Maharashtra and Delhi are implementing lockdown situation strictly and there is no chance to restart transport facilities right now. Telangana has distributed 12 kg including five kgs of the centre rice to ration card holders and workers. The states have rights to take necessary steps on corona cases and lockdown and relaxation as per disaster management act. He suggested the states to shift their stocks from the centre and distribute to poor and migrant workers. We are offering food and shelter to migrant labours at stranded places he, said. The center offered Rs 215 cr to Telangana state towards maintenance of corona special hospitals. We offered Telangana with 95,810 metric tons rice, about Rs 670 cr to give Rs 2000 to each farmers bank accounts.

