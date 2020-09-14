Centre prohibits exports of onions

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 10:36 pm IST
Centre prohibits exports of onions

New Delhi, Sep 14 : The Centre on Monday decided to prohibit export of onions with immediate effect.

“The export of all varieties of onions… is prohibited, with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification in this regard.

“The provisions under ‘Transitional Arrangement’ shall not be applicable under this notification.”

In the revised policy, export of all varieties including ‘Bangalore Rose’ onions and ‘Krishnapuram’ onions excluding cut, sliced or broken in powder form, have been prohibited.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Salman's 'Lucky' co-star Sneha Ullal set for OTT debut
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close