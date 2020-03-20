Centre to provide total security to AP SEC Ramesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said the Centre would provide total security to Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. He said they received a letter from Ramesh Kumar seeking security of Central security forces.

Speaking to mediapersons here today, Kishan Reddy said the Union Home Secretary spoke to the State Chief Secretary and enquired about the letter addressed by Ramesh Kumar to the Centre. He said although the issue was an internal matter of the State government, he said it was not good to threaten any government employee. He warned that the Centre would not keep silent if the government employees were threatened by anybody.

He also said they have asked the AP CS to provide adequate security to the State Election Commissioner. He said Ramesh Kumar was in Hyderabad and was being provided with the security of CRPF as per the directions of the State government. He said they would issue written orders to the AP Chief Secretary if necessary on the issue.

