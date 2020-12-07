Centre should bring new law on MSP: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Dec 7 : The Delhi government on Monday said the Centre should implement the MSP in the country on the basis of the report of the Swaminathan Commission in order to increase the farmers’ income.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said this after taking part in a meeting that was also attended by the agriculture ministers of Haryana and Punjab.

A meeting was called by the Central Government on Monday to look into the issues of the farmers of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Purushottam Rupala and Kailash Chaudhary participated in the meeting.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research Secretary and Director Trilochan Mohapatra, along with several agricultural officials of the central and state governments was also present at the meeting.

“We put three key points before the central government on the farmers’ behalf. First, if the central government wants to increase the income of farmers, then MSP should be implemented in the country as per the report of the Swaminathan Commission. MSP is applicable in the country now as well, but not according to the Swaminathan Commission report. Hence, farmers are forced to sell crops at a lower price.

“Secondly, the Central Government’s upcoming meeting with the farmers should be the last-ever meeting of such nature. All the three ‘black laws’ should be withdrawn,” Rai said after the meeting.

Besides, the Delhi government wants the Central government to implement bio decomposer technology developed to address the issue of stubble disposal across the country.

Appealing to the people of Delhi and the country, Rai said: “Today, the farmers are in trouble. They are forced to shiver in cold weather conditions. Let’s extend assistance to the farmers during Bharat Bandh tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Gopal Rai said: “We have raised the matter in the presence of both the Union Ministers of State that farmers are demanding that a law should be made for MSP. I think if the Central Government really wants to increase the income of farmers, then a new MSP law according to the Swaminathan report should be made.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.