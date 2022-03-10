Centre should fill up 15 lakh vacant posts, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Describing the decision to fill up 80,000 posts as ‘historic’, Finance minister T Harish Rao demanded that the Centre should do its job and fill up 15 lakhs vacant posts in the Central government.

Responding to the general discussion on the state budget, the finance minister on Wednesday, said that no post in the government sector will be left vacant if the said 80,039 positions are filled in the state.

He also added that the Telangana government would fill around 48,654 vacancies through promotions. “There are around 5,292 village revenue officers who would be adjusted in various departments,” he claimed.

On the economy, Rao said that the growth of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was better as compared to other states. “Telangana was among the top five contributing states in the country. The Union Government collected Rs 3,65,797 crore in taxes from Telangana in the last seven years while it has provided funds of Rs 1,93,320 crore to Telangana,“ said the finance minister.

Refuting allegations of the opposition parties that the Telangana government had failed to utilise Kaleshwaram, Rao said, “Around 93.435 tmcft was lifted from Medigadda pump house. The water lifted at Medigadda supplied Kondapochammasagar, Mallannasagar, and other areas,” while blaming the center for imposing cess and surcharges, denying the State’s their rightful share in the divisible pool.