‘Centre should implement law banning online games involving money’

Chennai, Nov 19 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has urged the Centre to implement a law to ban online games involving money.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore on Thursday, Palaniswami said the state government has enacted a law.

“It is only the Central government that can implement the law. It has full powers for that,” he said.

Palaniswami had recently told the media that considering many persons have committed suicide due to online rummy, the government is taking steps to ban the online games played with money stakes.

He had said law will be drafted in such a way that those who organise such online games and the participants will be considered as culprits and punished with jail term.

According to the Chief Minister, the government has received representations from different quarters to ban online rummy, and will take the necessary action.

Palaniswami said at a time when the Internet usage is spreading very fast, some people and, more particularly youth, are spoiling their lives playing online rummy which at times leads to their suicide.

On the other hand, The Online Rummy Federation (TORF) was of the view that Tamil Nadu government should set up a committee to review, discuss and propose a regulatory framework for games of skill similar to Nagaland and Sikkim.

According to Sameer Barde, CEO, TORF, a discussion for a proposal to regulate this industry can address many concerns including; (a) Setting time and monetary limits for players on a daily/weekly/monthly basis, (b) Stronger KYC (know your customer) checks and social profiling of users to ensure that players are financially stable adults, (c) Strict advertising standards to promote gaming as entertainment and not a way to earn money and (d) An annual license fee and a player support contribution to help vulnerable players.

Barde said the government should regulate this sector to ensure only legitimate, legal operators who follow strict protocols are allowed to operate and a clear distinction drawn from those who try and operate above the law.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.