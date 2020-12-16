Centre takes note of Wistron incident; DPIIT in touch with state govt

New Delhi, Dec 16 : The Centre has taken due note of the incident at the Wistron factory premises as the DPIIT has urged the Karnataka government to complete the inquiry into the incident at the earliest.

Recently, a violent incident took place at the Wistron factory premises located at Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar, Karnataka.

Accordingly, the Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has spoken with the senior officials of the Karnataka government, advising them to complete the inquiry into the incident at the earliest, identify the culprits, look into the wages and labour related matters there, and also ensure that investor sentiment is not affected due to such one-off incident.

On its part, the Karnataka government said in a statement: “We strongly condemn the violence that took place in the plant premises. Police investigations are going on and strictest action would be taken against the wrong doers. We are working closely with the Wistron management to ensure that the plant is re-started, and the genuine grievances of the workers are addressed.”

The Wistron project assumes importance as it is the flag-bearer of India’s ambitions to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

Source: IANS

