Centre teams rushed to UP, Punjab, Himachal for Covid management

New Delhi, Nov 22 : The Central government on Sunday sent high-level teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh to support these states in their Covid-19 response and management.

These states have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases.

These three-member teams will visit the districts reporting high number of Covid cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Central teams shall also guide the states in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow-up.

Earlier, the Centre sent five high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh.

India’s present active caseload (4,40,962) has further declined to 4.85 per cent of the total positive cases, and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark. The recovery rate has improved to 93.69 per cent on Sunday as the country registered 43,493 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 85,21,617.

The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 80,80,655.

As per the Ministry’s latest figure, 26 states and Union Territories (UTs) have less than 20,000 active cases, as on date.

However, seven states and UTs have active cases between 20,000 and 50,000 whereas Maharashtra (80,878) and Kerala (66,982) have a caseload more than 50,000. The seven states/UTs are Haryana (20,325), Chhattisgarh (20,659), Rajasthan (21,951), Uttar Pradesh (23,471), Karnataka (24,733), West Bengal (25,391) and Delhi (39,741).

According to the Ministry data, 77.68 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs. Delhi saw 6,963 persons recovering from Covid, while Kerala and Maharashtra reported 6,719 and 4,088 new recoveries, respectively. They are followed by West Bengal (3,794), Haryana (2,466), Tamil Nadu (2,133), Uttar Pradesh (2,097), Rajasthan (1,963), Karnataka (1,799) and Andhra Pradesh (1,765)

Ten states and UTs have contributed 76.81 per cent of the new cases. In the last 24 hours, 45,209 persons were found to be infected with Covid. Delhi reported 5,879 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,772 new cases while Maharashtra reported 5,760.

The report mentions that 76.45 per cent of the 501 fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from ten states and UTs. Delhi had 22.16 per cent of new fatalities with 111 deaths while Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 62 while West Bengal reported another 53 followed by Kerala (25), Haryana (25), Uttar Pradesh (24), Punjab (23), Chhattisgarh (22), Karnataka (20) and Tamil Nadu (18).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.