Centre to move motion of thanks on Prez address in LS today

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 2nd February 2023 10:07 am IST
Pvt member resolution in RS to urge Centre to formulate Population Control Act
Parliament (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday will move a motion for thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

The motion would be moved by the BJP MP C.P. Joshi.

The Lower House will discuss the motion on the address delivered by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Two reports of the standing committee on transport regarding demands for grants for the current fiscal for the ministry of road transport and highways as well as ministry of tourism, will also be laid in the Lok Sabha.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button